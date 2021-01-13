January 13 weather forecast: Quiet weather today

(Wednesday, January 13th, 2020) Quiet weather for the middle of the week.

Temperatures trend upward as we progress through the second half of the week. We’re cooling down for the weekend with some chances for snow.

Wednesday is mainly quiet with the potential for some breaks in the clouds this afternoon. With a bit of a breeze at times, feels like temperatures are in the 20s.

A weak disturbance will pass through the Southern Tier Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. This will bring the chance for some snow showers Thursday morning. Accumulation will be under an inch.

It turns milder Thursday and Friday with highs closer to 40.

A cold front with an area low pressure swings through later Friday/Saturday which will chill us down for the weekend with at least a bit of snow and maybe even a little lake snow off Lake Erie.

We think this is the best chance of precipitation in the next several days.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, mainly dry. Highs near 35.Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low in the upper 20s. Wind: SW 3-5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers possible in the morning. High in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday: Mainly cloudy and quiet during the day. Rain and snow develop in the evening. Highs near 40.

Saturday: Chance of snow. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday: A few snow showers with highs near 30.

Monday (Martin Luther King Jr. Day): Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for snow showers. High near 32.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High near 30.