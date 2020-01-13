January 13, 2020 weather forecast: Temperatures still mild, cold weather to come

(Monday January 13th 2020) Cooler, but still mild to start the new week with clouds but it should stay dry today. More mainly benign, mild weather ahead through midweek.



More clouds than not with a spotty sprinkle/flurry possible during the midday/early afternoon, but overall it’s a dry start to the new week with highs sneaking into the 40s.

Winter weather enthusiasts/snow lovers the weather isn’t great for you through midweek with a mostly cloudy sky persisting overall into Tuesday and Wednesday with a little sun possible at times, especially Tuesday.

Highs will stay in the 40s both Tuesday and Wednesday with just a few rain showers possible towards evening Tuesday into Tuesday night.

It turns colder, more typical of January Thursday into Friday with a bit of snow expected Thursday and just quiet and cold Friday.

Weather could get stormy and messy come Saturday depending on the track of powerful storm system. Stay tuned for updates this week.



Monday: Mostly cloudy with a spotty sprinkle possible. High 40 to 45…

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy and not that cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

Tuesday: More clouds than not with a shower or two towards sunset. Highs near 45.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, a bit breezy and cooler, but still pretty mild. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Thursday: Blustery and turning colder with rain/snow to snow showers. Early high near 35.

Friday: A bit brisk and cold with intervals of sun possible. Highs in the low 20s.

Saturday: Windy with snow/icy mix and or rain possible. Highs between 30 and 35.

Sunday: Blustery and colder with some snow showers around. Highs in the low 20s.