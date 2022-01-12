(Wednesday, January 12, 2022) We’re taking a break from the frigid cold temperatures for a couple of days before they make a return this weekend.

The bitter cold air has moved out for a little while and some slightly milder, more seasonable air has moved in its place.

We should be able to bounce back in the 30s Wednesday.

There is a front nearby to our north, but we shouldn’t expect anything more than extra clouds from that front.

The 30 degree weather sticks around through Thursday too.

By the afternoon, a new front will pass by with a little bit of snow and a lot of cold air again.

Temperatures Friday initially rise to the low to mid 20s. But, by late afternoon and evening the arctic air rushes back to the Northeast.

The temperatures will back off in a hurry to the teens and ultimately fall below zero again Saturday morning. It’ll be a struggle to reach 10 degrees Saturday!

Sunday starts out sub-zero again before rising to the 20s in the afternoon.

Then, our focus will be on an evolving storm coming up the coast Monday.

There is a lot of internet chatter about a potential snowstorm for the Southern Tier and central New York.

The long-range forecast models as of Wednesday afternoon strongly hint at this solution, however we must remember it is still way too far out to put any high confidence on any solution.

For now, we are just going to stay we’re watching it carefully and will keep you updated as the week goes on.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with some breaks of sun. Not as cold. High mid 30s. Wind: SSW 8-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a few light passing snow showers. Less than an inch of accumulation possible. Low mid 20s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered snow showers and possible rain mixing in.. High mid to upper 30s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Early morning lake effect snow showers. Then mostly sunny and turning much colder. High low 20s, but dropping to the teens later in the day.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Extremely cold. High 5 to 10 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High mid 20s.

Monday (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day): Chance of snow. High near 30.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High around 30.