January 12 weather forecast: Cloudy days continue

(Tuesday, January 12th, 2020) Clouds continue to blanket the Southern Tier.

Although no major storm systems are in the forecast, our snow chances start to go up this week.

Mainly cloudy and seasonable for your Tuesday.

Another little trough will come through Wednesday and possibly a few snow showers.

Highs will be in the 30s.

It turns milder Thursday and Friday with a bit of rain and snow possible late in the week.

Highs will be up around 40.

A cold front with an area low pressure swings through later Friday/Saturday which will chill us down for the weekend with at least a bit of snow and maybe even a little lake snow off Lake Erie.

We think this is the best chance of precipitation in the next several days.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High near 35. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low in the 20s. Wind: Light

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of a few snow showers. Highs near 35.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. High in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday: A bit of snow and rain possibly developing with highs near 40.

Saturday: Chance of snow showers. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday: A few snow showers with highs near 30.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High near 30.