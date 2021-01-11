January 11 weather forecast: Cloudy weather returns

(Monday, January 11th, 2020) Well, it was nice to see the sunshine this past weekend, but unfortunately there will be more clouds than not to kick off the week.

Although no major storm systems are in the forecast, our snow chances start to go up this week.

There will be a little weak trough swinging through during the midday/afternoon with clouds and a few spotty snow showers/flurries possible to start the week. Highs will be near freezing today.

Another little trough will come through Wednesday and possibly a few snow showers. Highs will be in the 30s.

It turns milder Thursday and Friday with a bit of rain and snow possible late in the week. Highs will be up around 40.

A cold front with an area low pressure swings through later Friday/Saturday which will chill us down for the weekend with at least a bit of snow and maybe even a little lake snow off Lake Erie. We think this is the best chance of precipitation in the next several days.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a snow shower or two possible. High near 32. Wind: SSE 2-6 mph.

Monday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low in the 20s. Wind: Light

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High near 35. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of a few snow showers. Highs near 35.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. High in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday: A bit of snow and rain possibly developing with highs near 40.

Saturday: Chance of snow showers. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday: A few snow showers with highs near 30.