(Monday, January 10, 2022) Bundle up with all the layers because it’s cold!

Wind chill temperatures drop to the single digits the next few days.

Some lake effect is possible tonight, but the bulk of the snow stays out of the Southern Tier.

Too bad the cold air won’t.

Our coldest airmass of the season is moving in out of Canada Monday.

The heaviest of the lake effect will stay well north of the Southern Tier Monday.

However, everyone is feeling the brutal cold.

A very gusty wind and cold temperatures will make it feel like the single digits with the wind chill.

And it doesn’t stop there.

Monday night an arctic cold front moves through.

This will bring some of the lake effect north of Syracuse down into the southern Finger Lakes and Southern Tier late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

However, not much snow is expected. Many will get a coating to an inch or two at the most.

This front is bringing even colder air to the Binghamton area Tuesday.

We’ll wake up to temperatures near or below 0° and only reach near 10° during the day.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 1am until 10am Tuesday.

By Wednesday the cold air retreats and we’ll bounce back to the mid 30s.

We should stay in the 30s Thursday too.

Friday and this weekend likely turns cold again with chances of snow showers.

Monday: Very cold and windy. Breaks of sun with a few passing snow showers possible. High near 20s. Wind: W 10-20+ mph. Wind Chill: 0 to 10.

Monday Night: Chance of passing lake effect snow showers. Less than an inch of snow expected. Very cold. Lows -5 to 0. Wind Chill: -25 to 0. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Few flurries, otherwise extremely cold. High near 10. Wind Chill: 0 to 5. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. High mid 30s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then snow showers develop. High mid 30s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and colder. High low 20s.

Saturday: Chance of snow showers. High mid 20s.

Sunday: Chance of snow showers. High mid 20s.