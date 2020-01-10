January 10, 2020 weather forecast: Milder and rain

(Friday January 10th 2020) It is a milder day across the Southern Tier Friday with mainly rain. It reaches the 40s this afternoon and by Saturday we are in the 50s.



Any mixed precipitation early in the day Friday turns to a few rain showers as temperatures warm well above freezing. Temperatures in the 40s Friday turn to 50s over the weekend.



There will be more rain showers around Saturday with the milder weather but the heaviest precipitation should be to our north.

The threat for showers diminishes late at night Saturday or early Sunday morning but Sunday turns out mild again (at least in the morning) as the wind becomes gusty again.



Friday: Turning warmer with rain. It could start as sleet east of Binghamton. High in the low to mid 40s.

Friday Night: A few showers, mild. Low near 40.

Saturday: Some rain and very mild. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday: Very mild. Rain ends early in the morning. Windy. High in the mid 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Cooler. High near 40..

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday: Some afternoon sun. Seasonably mild. High in the low 40s.

Thursday: Breezy with snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s