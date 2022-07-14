BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – We do think a few widely scattered pop-up showers will be around during the midday and afternoon hours today, but all in all the last half of the week looks dry and pleasant. Expect more sunshine and it remains comfortably warm to end the week. Highs today and Friday be seasonably warm in the mid-70s to near 80 without the high humidity too.

The weekend still looks pretty good too, especially the first part, with high pressure settling in for at least the first part of the weekend. Highs heat back up well into the 80s both days with just a few spotty storms possibly popping up later Sunday afternoon and evening.

There’s a better chance of storms moving through the area to start next week thanks to a trough of low pressure due to swing through.

Beyond Monday, more heat and humidity try to build in here for at least the middle of next week.

Thursday: Looks pretty good with some sun, comfortably warm air and just a few spotty pop-up showers possible. High in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday Night: Becomes mainly clear and it’s a comfortable night with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows in the low to mid-50s. Wind: Near calm.

Friday: Still looks good with a good deal of sun. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind: W->NW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Warmer and nice under a good deal of sunshine. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Sunday: More humid and very warm with sun and clouds and a chance of a few spotty showers/storms during the afternoon. Highs warm well into the 80s.

Monday: Very warm and muggy with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s.

Tuesday: Warm and muggy with a slight chance of a pop-up shower/storm. Highs in the 80s.

Wednesday: Hazy, hot and humid with a slight chance of a spotty storm. Highs in the 80s to possibly near 90.