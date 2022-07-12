BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The first of two cold fronts slide in from the northwest later today/early tonight and triggers a few scattered showers and storms. Any storm that develops this afternoon and early evening could be strong/severe with damaging winds being the greatest threat. Today probably won’t be quite as warm as Monday, but 80s nonetheless with more humidity will make it feel quite stuffy.

After a mainly quiet night with lows in the upper 50s to around 60. It’s a bit cooler and turning less humid during the day Wednesday. A few more showers and possibly a storm or two is possible Wednesday after 4 or 5 pm thanks to a reinforcing cold front sliding through.

The last half of the week looks good right now with some sun and seasonably warm highs as highs are expected to be close to 80 without the high humidity.

There could still be a lingering shower or two Thursday, but all in all the last half of the week looks dry.

Weekend looks pretty good too, as we heat back up well into the 80s with just a couple of spotty storms possibly popping up Sunday afternoon and evening.

Tuesday: Breezy, warm and muggy with scattered mainly afternoon showers and storms likely. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Wind: SW->WSW 6-18 mph.

Tuesday Night: It turns a bit more comfy with variable clouds and a slight chance of a shower. Lows within a few degrees of 60. Wind: WSW 4-8 mph.

Wednesday: A few more showers and possibly a storm or two possible after 4 or 5 pm. Not as warm and turning less humid too. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Thursday: Looks pretty good with some sun, comfortably warm air and just a spotty pop-up shower or two possible. High between 75 and 80.

Friday: Still looks good with sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Saturday: Warmer and a bit more humidity too with a very slight chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Sunday: It may be pretty steamy with a chance of a shower/storm mainly during the afternoon. Highs warm well into the 80s at least.

Monday: Very warm and muggy with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s.