BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – It’s a steamy start to the new week with a spotty afternoon/evening storm or two on today with highs well into the 80s to near 90! Humidity stays high making temperatures feel like the low 90s for some. Overnight temperatures stay mild in the upper 60s to low 70s with a passing shower/storm chance.

Better chances for showers and storms arrive Tuesday especially towards afternoon and evening ahead of and with a strong cold front. All storms will produce heavy rain, but at least a few of these storms could end up producing gusty, damaging winds, and hail. Showers linger overnight Tuesday night as temperatures fall behind the front as well as humidity.

We should turn cooler and less humid with a few lingering showers Wednesday and highs cooling back into the 70s. There could be a few lake effect showers Thursday morning/midday, otherwise the end of the week looks good with sun and comfy air. Highs Thursday with a cool breeze likely struggle to get out of the 60s, while we should feel highs reach well into the 70s to near 80 Friday afternoon after a cool/chilly start to Friday!

The holiday weekend looks good outside of maybe a few showers and storms Saturday night, and a couple of lingering morning showers Sunday. Highs should be in the low 80s anyways Saturday and then it could turn cooler for the last half of the holiday weekend.

Today: Looks steamy with some hazy sun and a chance of a spotty shower/storm or two popping up late in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-80s to near 90.

Tonight: Mostly quiet with a slight chance for a shower or storm. Lows in the 60s and 70s.

Tuesday: Breezy, warm and muggy with a better chance of some showers and storms. Some could turn strong/severe during the afternoon/evening. Highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday: Breezy and cooler with a few mainly morning and early afternoon showers. Highs in the 70s.

Thursday: Refreshing and a bit breezy with clouds and sun and possibly a lake effect shower or two during the morning and midday. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Saturday: Warmer with highs in the low 80s under some more sun. There’s a slight chance of a shower towards evening.

Sunday: Seasonable and partly cloudy with a morning shower or two possible. Highs in the 70s to maybe 80.