BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Cold front moves through Tuesday, which brings another round of showers and thunderstorms to the area. Any sunshine we see in the morning will help fuel thunderstorm development for the afternoon. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms possible with strong wind gusts and heavy rain the main concerns. Potential for 1-2″ of rain with any strong thunderstorm that develops, so localized poor drainage flooding is possible. The best timing for thunderstorms is from late afternoon to early evening. Highs Tuesday in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. Spotty showers stick around for the overnight. Patchy fog and lows near 60 degrees.

Breezy northwest wind Wednesday brings the chance for isolated lake-enhanced showers for the morning, then ushering drier air into the region through late day. Decreasing clouds for the afternoon and feeling less humid. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. Mainly clear overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s. High pressure builds into the region for the end of the workweek, bringing a cooler air mass along with it. Fall-like Thursday with highs near 70 degrees, then overnight lows into the 40s. Warmer Friday with highs near 80 degrees. Dry start to the weekend, but chance for light rainfall returns Sunday and for Labor Day.

TUESDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE. DECREASING CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 51