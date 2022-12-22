ALBANY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul directed state agencies to prepare emergency response efforts ahead of the winter weather.

The storm is expected to create multiple hazards statewide beginning today and continuing through Thursday,

Heavy rain, snow, high winds, flash freezing, and flooding are possible for several regions across the state throughout the holiday weekend.

“New Yorkers preparing to travel this week to see loved ones over the holiday weekend should plan ahead and leave early, if possible, as we expect this weather system to create hazardous travel conditions throughout the state starting Friday,” said Governor Hochul. “Our State agencies are well coordinated for this response and we are preparing assets and personnel for deployments to impacted regions, if necessary.”

The Department of Transportation has prepared the following:

1,731 large and medium duty plow trucks

51 tow plows

38 snow blowers

342 loaders

13 tree crew bucket trucks

78 chippers

34 traffic signal trucks

19 graders

74 excavators

The New York State Police will monitor conditions and assign extra patrols to the most heavily impacted regions.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.