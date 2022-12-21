ALBANY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State Governor Kathy Hochul directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets ahead of the holiday weekend storm.

Across the state we can expect heavy rain, snow, high winds, flash freezing, and flooding is possible in several regions.

Tomorrow, rainfall amounts of up to three inches are possible by Friday afternoon.

And expect temperatures to plummet on Friday, which can lead to flash freezing and icy, slick road conditions.

Much of the state is expected to see high winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour, and localized gusts up to 70.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said, “We have plenty of salt, we have the crews ready, we have the experience, and are already setting up our command centers all over the state, this is going to be a statewide event, from flooding downstate, to a possible blizzard in the western New York area, so, fortunately, we’ve been through this many times, our team is experienced, seasoned, and we’re ready to be dealing with whatever mother nature throws our way.”

Precipitation is expected to begin between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. tomorrow.

The governor urges the public not to risk traveling, but if necessary, make sure to leave earlier than intended to make it there safely.