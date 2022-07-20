BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton will make a run at 90+ degrees Wednesday afternoon. The record high in Binghamton for July 20th is 93° set in 1991. When you factor in the humidity it’ll feel closer to 95-100° for most spots.

Because of this, there is a Heat Advisory for most of the Southern Tier for Wednesday.

It’s a breezy, tropical night across the Southern Tier with a few showers and storms possible after midnight. Lows only drop into the mid-70s! So needless to say, it’s another rough night of sleep without the AC.

Last half of the week is not quite as hot and eventually turns somewhat less humid too later Thursday into Friday behind a cold front expected to sweep through Thursday morning/midday.

The best chance of seeing some showers and storms comes early Thursday afternoon with the cold front, but it does NOT look like a washout, and we should turn drier come the late afternoon and evening. The threat for any strong to severe storm appears to be focused in eastern New York and especially New England.

On Friday, it looks essentially dry with more sun, a pretty good breeze, and highs up around 90 once again. There’s a very small chance of a pop-up shower/storm late Friday afternoon/evening, but most won’t see it.

Right now, the weekend looks to start drier than not, but does not end that way.

Wednesday: Hazy, hot and humid with a very slight chance of a spotty storm. Highs in the near 90. Feels like temperatures 95-100°. Wind: SSW 6-12 mph.

Wednesday Night: Warm and stuffy. Few passing showers. Lows around 70. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Warm and muggy. Few afternoon showers and storms.. High in the 80s.

Friday: Not quite as humid, but still hot. Mostly sunny, slight risk of isolated storms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90.

Sunday: More humid and very warm with sun and clouds and a chance of a few showers/storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90.

Monday: Chance of scattered thunderstorms. Not as hot. Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.