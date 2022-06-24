BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – High pressure is in firm control of the Southern Tier’s weather which means our weather is going to be pretty great.

We kick off the first full weekend of summer with a little bit of fog around, but that should burn off quickly. The rest of the day features sunshine as our temperatures rise back into the 80s.

We are in a good spot humidity-wise with dew points in the upper 50s making Friday a pleasant early summer day.

Even warmer weather is in store for the weekend as we flirt with 90-degree warmth both Saturday and especially Sunday.

Even with the warmth Saturday, however, it is still relatively comfortable but on Sunday a southwest wind will transport more moisture our way, so the end of the weekend feels more humid.

Most of the weekend is dry but we are watching an approaching cold front dropping south through the Great Lakes Sunday. It won’t get close enough to Binghamton to cause any showers or storms until closer to sunset.

Following the front will be another shot of cooler air to start next week.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Wind: Light NW.

Friday Night: Mainly clear with some patchy fog. Lows around 60. Wind: Near Calm.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm later in the day. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 90.

Monday: Chance of showers in the morning and cooler. High upper 60s to low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High near 80.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High mid 80s.