BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Get ready for a fantastic Friday with sunny skies, a light breeze, and highs in the low to mid 70s. Beautifully warm weather continues into the weekend!

High pressure will take control of the region for Friday and the weekend with a beautiful stretch of weather on tap. Mostly clear skies to start have brought temperatures into the 50s and 60s under a bright, full supermoon. While you may need the light jacket to start, temperatures will warm into the low to mid 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. It will be a great day to get outside, including the weekend ahead.

Overnight into Saturday will feature some of the coolest air we’ve felt since mid-July with temperature falling into the upper 40s and low 50s. Seasonable warmth returns both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s after another cool start Sunday.

Next week the pattern shifts and becomes more unsettled as an upper-level low sits and spins in our vicinity. This will provide chances for scattered showers and even a few storms through most of early next week. Temperatures will remain in the 70s to near 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a refreshing feel. Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday Night: Cool and quiet with overnight lows in the 50s and 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a few showers around. Highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms likely with highs in the 70s.

Wednesday: Scattered shower chances with highs in the 70s.

Thursday: Mixed skies and isolated shower chances. Highs in the 70s to near 80.