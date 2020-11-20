Friday November 20 weather forecast: Above average temperatures

(Friday, November 20th 2020) Mild and dry weather continues Friday before things turn cool again for the weekend.

But, any new precipitation should hold off until towards the end of the weekend.

With high pressure to our south and a warm front to the north, we’ll have another day with above normal temperatures and dry weather.

Temperatures should have no problem getting back into the 50s Friday afternoon.

We also keep things dry through the start of the weekend.

Saturday is cooler because a weak cold front will pass by Friday night and Saturday morning.

We won’t see much if any precipitation from that front.

But, the temperatures will slip back into the 40s this weekend.

Our next chance for precipitation which looks like rain and higher elevation snow showers will start to develop during the day Sunday and carry over into Monday.

Next week leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday look a little unsettled at times and unseasonably cool.

Friday: Clouds with some sun. Breezy. High upper 50s. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Passing clouds. Perhaps a sprinkle or flurry. Low upper 30s to near 40. Wind: SW shifting WNW 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds, cooler. High mid 40s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a risk of rain showers later in the day. High upper 40s.

Monday: Chance of rain showers and possible higher elevation snow showers. High upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High upper 30s.

Wednesday: Chance of showers. High low 40s.

Thursday (Thanksgiving): Mix of sun and clouds. High upper 40s to near 50.