Friday, May 21 Weather Forecast: warm weekend ahead with chances for rain

(Friday, May 21, 2021) Friday is another very hot day. The weekend is not as hot, but still pretty warm. We finally have some chances of rain again this weekend.

We continue the summer-like weather Friday with temperatures back to the upper 80s to near 90. We could even give the record high of 86 set in 1977 a run for its money Friday afternoon. Outside of one or two spotty showers in the Catskills we will be rain free again.

It will feel a touch on the humid side, but it could be much worse. Dew points will hover in the low 60s through the weekend.

This weekend we will finally see a little bit of rain. The chances are low for Saturday as a weak front moves through. A spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Keep an eye to the sky!

A cold front Sunday will help bring more showers back to our gardens and plants. The temperatures will start to come down a bit too to the lower 80s.

Monday will feel quite refreshing with highs around 70 and no humidity. It doesn’t last too long. Things will start to warm up again mid-next week.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High near 90. Wind: SW 4-8 mph.

Friday Night: Some clouds and a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Wam and a little uncomfortable for sleeping. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: Near Calm.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight risk of a spotty afternoon shower or storm. High low 80s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible. High low 80s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Not quite as warm, but still really nice. High low 70s.

Tuesday: Chance of scattered storms. High around 80.

Wednesday: Chance of scattered storms. High low 80s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 70s.