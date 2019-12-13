Friday December 13, 2019 weather forecast

(Friday, December 13th 2019) The weather goes downhill today across the Southern Tier as clouds thicken in the morning and a few showers show up in the afternoon.

Those showers turn into a steady rain at night.

Clouds will increase Friday with highs nearing 40. A few scattered showers develop in the afternoon then turn into a steady rain Friday night.

Come the weekend it will be a damp Saturday as a storm system heads up along the East Coast and into New England by Saturday night.

We see a change from rain to snow Saturday night with some minor accumulating snow possible.

It is very windy Sunday with some lingering snow showers.

Friday: Clouds thicken. A few scattered showers in the afternoon. A milder day. Highs in the upper-30s.

Friday Night: Showers in the evening turns into a steady rain overnight. Temperatures hold in the mid 30s.

Saturday: Rain is likely. Highs in the low 40s. Look for a change to snow at night with a minor accumulation.

Sunday: Very windy with lingering snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to around 30.

Tuesday: Some snow possible with highs in the low 30s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, colder. High in the mid 20s

Thursday: Sun and clouds, still chilly. Highs in the mid 20s