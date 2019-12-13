Friday December 13, 2019 weather forecast

Weather

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Friday, December 13th 2019) The weather goes downhill today across the Southern Tier as clouds thicken in the morning and a few showers show up in the afternoon. 

Those showers turn into a steady rain at night.

Clouds will increase Friday with highs nearing 40. A few scattered showers develop in the afternoon then turn into a steady rain Friday night.

Come the weekend it will be a damp Saturday as a storm system heads up along the East Coast and into New England by Saturday night.

We see a change from rain to snow Saturday night with some minor accumulating snow possible.

It is very windy Sunday with some lingering snow showers.

Friday: Clouds thicken. A few scattered showers in the afternoon. A milder day. Highs in the upper-30s.

Friday Night:  Showers in the evening turns into a steady rain overnight.  Temperatures hold in the mid 30s.

Saturday: Rain is likely. Highs in the low 40s. Look for a change to snow at night with a minor accumulation.

Sunday: Very windy with lingering snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to around 30.

Tuesday: Some snow possible with highs in the low 30s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, colder. High in the mid 20s

Thursday: Sun and clouds, still chilly. Highs in the mid 20s

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack

Buy the Greek Peak 8 Pack Now