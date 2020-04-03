Friday, April 3rd weather forecast; warmer weather on the way

(Friday, April 3rd, 2020) It’s a damp and dreary start to the day Friday.

Any rain or snow showers around gradually taper off. Most of the weekend stays dry and slightly warmer.

A little trough of low pressure extending out of an ocean storm will flirt with us Friday before pulling away Friday night into the weekend.

This results in some rain showers and higher elevation snow showers Friday morning.

As the day goes on things gradually taper off, but clouds stick around.

It will be seasonably cool and breezy with highs in the low 40s to round out the week.

The next chance of showers appears to come very late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

But, majority of the Southern Tier won’t see any rain, or hardly any sun for that matter.

A slight warmup is in the works for next week.

Friday: Morning rain and higher elevation snow showers. Showers gradually taper off. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Saturday: Intervals of sun with a few afternoon showers possible. Highs near 55.

Sunday: A chance of a few scattered showers. Highs between 50 and 55.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 50.

Tuesday: Chance of scattered rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Wednesday: Chance of showers, perhaps some thunderstorms with highs around 60.

Thursday: Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.