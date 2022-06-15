BINGHAMTON, NY – Temperatures climb well into the 80s Wednesday for the first time in a while. The humidity creeps up a bit more so too. The weather looks good for the beach and or pool!

There’s a slight risk for a passing shower/storm or two mainly during the afternoon/evening hours, but all in all it appears many get through Wednesday dry.

It’s breezy, very mild and turning even muggier Wednesday night as a warm front moves into the area. Scattered showers and storms possibly develop towards and after midnight. Any storm that develops late Wednesday night has the potential to be strong/severe, but the chance of that is low. The biggest threat with any storm will be damaging wind gusts of 60+ mph.

Lows only drop to between 65 and 70 with a developing southeasterly breeze!

A few showers and storms may be around to start Thursday, but there should be breaks of sun and a several hour stretch of dry time during the later morning and first part of the afternoon. This dry period combined with intervals of sun and an approaching cold front should help spark at least some additional showers and storms after 2 or 3 Thursday afternoon as highs warm to between 85 and 90.

The greatest risk of scattered storms should occur between about 3 and 8 pm as a cold front moves through during this timeframe. Any storm Thursday may become strong/severe with damaging winds of 60+ mph and large hail being the biggest threats.

Much of Thursday night into Friday is dry. It stays very mild Thursday night and the humidity starts to come down overnight, but it is a little uncomfortable for sleeping without an AC unit. Lows drop into the mid 60s.

There could be a few showers and possibly an isolated storm scooting through Friday as another cold front swings across the area.

It turns more comfortable and kind of refreshing Friday with lowering humidity during the day. A gusty wind develops too with highs ranging from about 75 to 80.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Late-day showers or thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 80s. Wind: ESE 6-12 mph.

Wednesday Night: Warm and humid. Threat of thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Chance of showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe between 2-8pm. Hot and humid. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind: SSW 10-20 mph.

Friday: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 80.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Cooler and refreshing. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday (Father’s Day & Juneteenth): Mostly sunny and refreshing. High low 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, comfortable. Highs upper 60s to around 70.

Tuesday: Chance of showers and storms. Highs around 80.