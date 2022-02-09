(Wednesday, February 9, 2022) Dry, breezy, and mild Wednesday! The rest of the week turns a little cooler and unsettled.

It’s breezy and milder again Wednesday with sun fading behind more clouds during the afternoon.

There could be a rain/snow shower near sunset, but most, if not all of the day is dry Wednesday.

Highs Wednesday reach the 40s, and likely is the mildest day of the week.

Our week of clippers continues Thursday with yet another one sliding through with some snow showers possibly mixed with rain during the morning.

It’s breezy and turning colder Thursday afternoon. Highs should be well into the 30s to possibly 40 during the late morning/midday hours Thursday before the cold front sweeps through.

An even stronger clipper impacts the region towards Friday evening into the start of the weekend with a bit more rain and snow shower activity Friday night into Saturday.

It turns much colder again Sunday and into the start of next week. We’ll get back to near zero morning lows and highs barely at 20° through Tuesday.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Highs near 40. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Few scattered rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind: S 4-8 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of passing rain or snow showers. High around 40. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few light passing rain or snow showers. High upper 30s.

Saturday: Chance of rain and snow showers. High upper 30s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Colder. High low 20s.

Monday (Valentine’s Day): Mix of sun and clouds. Chilly. High low 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Chilly. High mid 20s.