(Tuesday, February 8, 2022) Besides a few passing snow showers, it’s quiet once again mid-week.

Later in the week turns a bit more unsettled as a series of systems quickly move by.

A quick clipper system will bring a little light snow at times Tuesday.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Temperatures will be a bit cooler too, low to mid 30s, but still not bad for the first part of February.

It’s breezy and milder again midweek with sun fading behind more clouds during the afternoon.

There could be a rain/snow shower near sunset, but most, if not all of the day is dry Wednesday.

Highs Wednesday reach the 40s, and likely is the mildest day of the week.

Our week of clippers continues Thursday with yet another one sliding through with some snow showers possibly mixed with rain during the morning.

It’s breezy and turning colder Thursday afternoon.

Highs should be well into the 30s to possibly 40 during the late morning/midday hours Thursday before the cold front sweeps through.

An even stronger clipper impacts the region towards Friday evening into the start of the weekend with a bit more rain and snow shower activity Friday night into Saturday.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Passing snow showers are possible. High upper 20s to low 30s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Party cloudy. Lows in the upper teens. Wind: Calm.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Highs near 40. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of passing rain or snow showers. High around 40.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few light passing rain or snow showers. High upper 30s.

Saturday: Chance of rain and snow showers. High upper 30s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Colder. High low 20s.

Monday (Valentine’s Day): Mix of sun and clouds. Chilly. High low 20s.