February 8 weather forecast; Cold and quiet

(Monday, February 8th, 2021) The week will start off nice and quiet but cold under some sun. This will be the coldest week of the year so far. There are a couple opportunities for accumulating snow too.

High pressure will provide us with a cold, but quiet day to start the new work/school week under some sunshine. Highs will be near 20 with wind chills in the teens.

A weak wave of low pressure will scoot by to the south of us late tonight into Tuesday and produce a 1 to as much as 3 or 4 inch snowfall for many. Highest amounts will fall east of the Binghamton area. Most of this snow will fall Tuesday morning, making the morning commute a bit slick. Tuesday afternoon is quieter as this low pressure moves out of the Southern Tier.

Wednesday and Thursday now look cold but quiet with maybe a bit of sun too. Highs will be close to 20.

We are watching a wave of low pressure that could drop another minor accumulating snow late Thursday night into Friday. This will be followed by another visit from the Polar Vortex this weekend, especially come Valentine’s Day, Sunday.

Highs will remain in the upper teens to mid 20s for the later half of the week, but come the weekend we may be lucky to make it into the mid to upper teens! There may be a decent breeze developing too over the weekend.

Monday: Some sun and cold. Highs around 20. Wind WSW 4-10 mph. Wind Chills: 5 to 15.

Monday Night: A bit of light snow develops near and after midnight. Low near 15.

Tuesday: Some snow likely with about 1 to as much as 3 or 4 inches. Snow tapers in the afternoon. High in the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday: Intervals of sun and cold. Highs near 20.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 20s.

Friday: A chance of snow. Highs near 20.







Saturday: A chance of a little light snow and very cold with highs in the teens.







Sunday (Valentine’s Day): Brisk and bitterly cold with some snow showers possible. Highs near 15.