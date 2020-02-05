February 5th weather forecast; wintry weather expected

(Wednesday, February 5th, 2020) We keep it quiet, but colder Wednesday.

Plan for some wintry weather Thursday and Friday.

A chilly area of high pressure will keep Wednesday dry and colder.

Temperatures may struggle to get too much above 30 degrees in the afternoon.

After midnight Wednesday a new storm will move towards the northeast.

Expect a wintry mix of snow and sleet to begin in the pre-dawn hours Thursday morning.

This will slow you down a bit for the morning commute.

Then things look to change into mostly rain Thursday during the day, and then back to at least a minor accumulating snow Friday.

The weekend is not looking as active, but it’ll feel more like February around here!

Wednesday: A little light snow/flurries or even a mix is possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Wednesday Night: Few light snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Little to no accumulation expected.

Thursday: A wintry mix probably changing quickly to rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

Friday: Mix and or rain ends as snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

Saturday: A few flurries and cold. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Sunday: A bit of snow is possible. Highs in the low 30s.

Monday: Chance of some snow showers. Highs around 30.

Tuesday: A touch of light rain/drizzle and or a light mix is possible. Highs near 40.