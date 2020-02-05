February 5th weather forecast; wintry weather expected

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

(Wednesday, February 5th, 2020)  We keep it quiet, but colder Wednesday.

Plan for some wintry weather Thursday and Friday.

A chilly area of high pressure will keep Wednesday dry and colder.

Temperatures may struggle to get too much above 30 degrees in the afternoon.

After midnight Wednesday a new storm will move towards the northeast.

Expect a wintry mix of snow and sleet to begin in the pre-dawn hours Thursday morning.

This will slow you down a bit for the morning commute.

Then things look to change into mostly rain Thursday during the day, and then back to at least a minor accumulating snow Friday.

The weekend is not looking as active, but it’ll feel more like February around here!

Wednesday: A little light snow/flurries or even a mix is possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Wednesday Night: Few light snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Little to no accumulation expected.

Thursday: A wintry mix probably changing quickly to rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

Friday: Mix and or rain ends as snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

Saturday: A few flurries and cold. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Sunday: A bit of snow is possible. Highs in the low 30s.

Monday: Chance of some snow showers. Highs around 30.

Tuesday: A touch of light rain/drizzle and or a light mix is possible. Highs near 40.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack

Buy the Greek Peak 8 Pack Now