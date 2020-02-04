February 4th weather forecast; winter weather returns

(Tuesday, February 4th, 2020) Our weather stays fairly uneventful the next few days outside of some light passing showers.

We’ll watch for a batch of wintry weather to return the end of the week.

There will be a little rain and possibly a mix Tuesday followed by possibly a bit of light snow/flurries Wednesday.

The culprit for the light, spotty precipitation Tuesday and Wednesday will be a front hanging near the area through much of this week.

A more significant storm and precipitation amounts are expected Thursday into Friday. Right now it looks like snow/icy mix begins late Wednesday night/early Thursday.

Then things look to change into mostly rain Thursday morning, and then back to at least a minor accumulating snow Friday.

The weekend is not looking as active, but it’ll feel more like February around here!

Tuesday: A touch of light rain/drizzle and or a light mix is possible. Highs near 40.

Tuesday Night: Few light snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Little to no accumulation expected.

Wednesday: A little light snow/flurries or even a mix is possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Thursday: A wintry mix probably changing quickly to rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

Friday: Mix and or rain ends as snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

Saturday: A few flurries and cold. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Sunday: A bit of snow is possible. Highs in the low 30s.

Monday: Chance of some snow showers. Highs around 30.