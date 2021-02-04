February 4 weather forecast: Quiet day today

(Thursday, February 4th, 2021) High pressure brings quiet weather Thursday.

A clipper system will bring some rain and snow to round out the work-week. It turns colder for the weekend.

The weather quiets down (temporarily) for Thursday and turns a bit milder with highs in the low 30s under some sun!

Thursday will be the perfect day to go out and enjoy the new snow. Winds will be light too.

A new system will bring some light snow mixed with rain Friday. Snow accumulations will be minimal and under 2 inches. It will turn breezy with highs well into the 30s.

Winds are shifting to the southwest Saturday.

This should keep lake effect well north of the Southern Tier. Most, if not all, the area should have a dry day Saturday.

We do have a colder airmass in place for the weekend though. Temperatures will only make it to near 20 degrees for highs.

Computer models are less impressed with snow chances on Sunday. While we do think there will be some snow showers, it shouldn’t amount to much.

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low 30s. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Increasing clouds with snow developing towards daybreak. Low near 20. Wind S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Breezy with light snow in the morning. Snow mixing with rain in the afternoon. Accumulations around a trace to an inch or 2. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Wind S 6-12 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Saturday: Colder with a snow shower possible. Highs in the upper 20s.

Super Bowl Sunday: Looks colder with a chance of snow. Highs in the 20s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

Tuesday: Cold. Chance of snow showers. High near 30.

Wednesday: Chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.