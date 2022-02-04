(Friday, February 4, 2022) A wintry mess of ice and snow continues the first half of the day Friday before it changes over to all snow by the afternoon.

The weekend is drier and quieter, but still quite chilly.

Temperatures are more seasonable next week.

Many of you in the Southern Tier are dealing with ice accretion, sleet, and some snow.

The front stalled right over the Binghamton area which is where most of the sleet and freezing rain fell Thursday night into Friday.

As the front slowly drifts to the east, we’ll see a gradual change over to snow showers into Friday afternoon.

An additional 1-3” of new snow is possible.

Friday evening is when the precipitation finally winds down.

We’ll keep it quiet and cold into Saturday.

Highs will struggle to get too much into the teens with wind chills around zero Saturday. At least it’ll be sunny!

Sunday is still quiet, dry, sunny, and a touch warmer in the 20s!

There is not much in the forecast as far as storms go for next week.

Besides a few passing snow showers Monday night and again possible Thursday, we’re going to be on the quieter side and slightly milder.

Temperatures are forecast to be more seasonable in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday: Wintry mix gradually changes to all snow by the afternoon. Snow tapers off by Friday evening. 1-3” of new snow possible. Colder. High low 20s. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. Wind Chill: 5 to 10.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy with a few passing light snow showers or flurries. Lows near 5. Wind: NW 6-12. Wind Chill: -5 to 0.

Saturday: Few passing lake effect snow showers in the morning. Some sun. Very cold. High low teens. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Wind Chill: -10 to 0.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High near 30.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Milder. High mid 30s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High mid 30s.

Thursday: Chance of some showers. High mid 30s.