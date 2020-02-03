February 3rd weather forecast

1  of  3
(Monday, February 3rd 2020)  Another pretty mild winter 2019-20 day in the Southern Tier, plus it will be dry with possibly even a little sun later in the day.

After a quiet, mild start to the week today with highs in the low 40s, there probably will be a little rain and possibly a mix Tuesday followed by possibly a bit of light snow/flurries Wednesday.

The culprit for the light, spotty precipitation Tuesday and Wednesday will be a front hanging near the area through much of this week.

A more significant storm and precipitation amounts are expected Thursday into Friday.

Right now it looks like snow/icy mix late Wednesday night/early Thursday changes to rain Thursday morning and then back to at least a minor accumulating snow Friday.

Highs will be near 40 Tuesday and 30s the rest of the week.

Monday: Clouds try to break up a bit during the afternoon. Breezy and mild with highs near 40.

Monday Night: Clouds increase with a rain/mixed shower possible towards daybreak. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday: A touch of light rain/drizzle and or a light mix is possible. Highs near 40.

Wednesday: A little light snow/flurries or even a mix is possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Thursday: A wintry mix probably changing quickly to rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

Friday: Mix and or rain ends as snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

Saturday: A few flurries and cold. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Sunday: A bit of snow is possible. Highs in the low 30s.

