March 2nd weather forecast; warmer this week

(Monday, March 2nd 2020) Today will be a bit breezy and turn very mild with highs jumping up into the upper 40s to mid 50s!

It turns cooler after today, but most of the week stays warmer than average.

After a chilly, but pleasant late winter day on Sunday, today will not be as nice looking, but it will be much milder with highs reaching within a few degrees of 50!

Some more numerous rain showers will scoot in near or just after sunset ahead and with a cold front due to move through this evening.

Behind the cold front the air will turn drier and cooler later Monday night into Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon a batch of rain will try to sneak in with highs near 45.

Rain may end as a little snow over the higher terrain Tuesday night, otherwise the weather looks mainly quiet Wednesday and Thursday with some sun possible Thursday.

Highs Wednesday through Thursday will be mainly in the 40s.

A system will try to work in Friday with some rain and or snow changing to snow showers and gusty winds developing on the backside of a developing nor’easter.

Highs will be in the in the mid to upper 30s. Stay tuned for updates.

Monday: A few morning showers will give way to a steadier rain during the evening. It will be much milder. Highs near 50.

Monday Night: Evening rain showers taper and cooler with lows in the low to mid 30s

Tuesday: Dry start but some rain should move in during the midday/afternoon hours. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Blustery and colder with a passing snow shower possible. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40.

Thursday: Intervals of sun and still pretty mild. Highs in the low 40s.

Friday: Brisk and turning colder with rain and or snow changing quickly to snow showers during the day. Highs in the low to mid 20s.

Saturday: Windy and cold with a bit of snow possible. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Sunday: Considerable sunshine and milder. Highs near 40.