February 28 weather forecast: Scattered snow showers

(Friday, February 28th 2020) Cold and breezy this weekend.

There will be occasional lake effect snow showers Friday and Saturday.

Things settle down by Sunday.

The cold gusty winds will blow right into the start of the weekend. Expect some scattered snow showers off Lake Erie at times Friday with only a minor accumulation expected.

Meanwhile, feet of snow will pile up east of Lake Ontario in and around the Tug Hill thanks to heavy lake snow.

Late Friday night into Saturday we should contend with a bit more lake snow off Lake Ontario as winds shift into more of a northwesterly direction.

High temperatures will be in the 20s by Friday and into Saturday.

An additional minor accumulation of snow is expected later Friday night into Saturday from the limited lake snow, but no big snows are expected here in the Southern Tier.

Things are much quieter by Sunday, and a little warmer. This warming trend continues into next week. Highs return to the 40s by Monday.

Friday: Brisk and even colder with scattered lake snow showers off Lake Erie. There may be a coating to an inch or so. Highs in the low to mid 20s.

Friday Night: Lake effect snow showers swing by. A coating up to an inch is possible of accumulation. Cold and breezy. Lows in the teens. Wind: WNW 15-25 mph.

Saturday: Cold with occasional lake snow and still brisk. Highs in the low 20s.

Sunday: Intervals of sun with some morning snow showers/flurries. Highs near 30.

Monday: A little rain possibly developing and milder. Highs near 40.

Tuesday: Breezy and milder with some rain showers. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Breezy and mild with some rain showers possible. It stays mild with highs possibly near 50.

Thursday: Chance of rain and some snow. Highs in the upper 30s.