Monday marks the last day of February and the last day of meteorological winter!

And we’re still feeling every little bit of winter’s chill today.

While the sun may look nice, if you’re not bundled up, you’ll be a little uncomfortable. Highs will struggle to much above 20 this afternoon. The day stays dry and snow-free.

Clouds increase Monday night with a breeze kicking up towards Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop quick Monday evening to within a few degrees of 10 before rising to around 20 by daybreak Tuesday.

We thaw out Tuesday as highs warm into the upper 30s to low 40s. Unfortunately, a breeze between 10 and 20 mph with higher gusts out of the south will make it feel more like the 20s and low 30s much of the afternoon.

A fast-moving system, a clipper, dives in during the day and should produce at least some snow and rain showers, especially during the second half of the day.

Most see little to no snow accumulation Tuesday, but there could be up to a slushy inch over the higher elevations east of Binghamton and closer to the Catskills.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Chilly. High around 20. Wind: WNW 2-8 mph.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds. Lows near 10 around midnight, then rising to near 20 by daybreak. Wind: ESE 8-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon rain and snow showers. Mild and breezy. Highs around 40. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Chance of scattered snow showers developing later in the day. High low 30s.

Thursday: Morning snow showers. Then breezy and colder. High mid 20s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 30s.

Saturday: Chance of rain or snow showers. High mid 30s.

Sunday: Chance of rain showers. High near 50.