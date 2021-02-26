February 26 weather forecast: Rain, snow and wind on the way

(Friday, February 26th, 2021) Temperatures are getting milder as we head into the weekend.

We have some rain, snow and wind on the way too.

We have quiet weather to round out the work week with some sunshine to boot.

The sunshine will help temperatures warm back into the mid to upper 30s Friday.

This quiet weather will be brief. Our next weather maker will usher in milder air to start the weekend. First, some wet snow and possibly some sleet and freezing rain Saturday morning.

As our temperatures rise during the morning, snow will change to rain.

Temperatures will rise well into the 40s Saturday afternoon as we dry out. The wind will be gusty as well.

Sunday starts cloudy and dry. A system to our south will graze us with mainly rain showers going into the afternoon.

There could be some freezing rain and snow at first, but temperatures will again rise into the 40s.

We’ll see some snow showers to start the day Monday before we cool down and quiet down on Tuesday.

Friday: Some sunshine! Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Wind: Light and variable.

Friday Night: Increasing clouds with snow showers late in the night/early in the morning. Little to no accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Some snow and or rain showers will develop in the morning and transition to all rain during the afternoon. We’ll have dry time in the late afternoon and early evening. Highs near 45.

Sunday: Rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs near 43.



Monday: Some morning snow showers but most of the day is looking dry and cloudy. High near 40.

Tuesday: Quiet but colder. Highs near 32.

Wednesday: Chance rain/snow showers. Highs near 40.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 40.