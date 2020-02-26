February 26 weather forecast: Last day of warmer temperatures

(Wednesday, February 26th 2020) One more mild day today, before much colder air and a little snow returns for the last half of the week and weekend.

A little rain will start this Wednesday with a bit of snow mixed in over the higher terrain north of Binghamton especially so.

This afternoon will turn drier and milder with highs in the 40s.

A rapidly developing storm along a slow moving cold front will be sliding in from the southwest late tonight into the start of Thursday.

This will create a more significant shot of rain near and especially after midnight tonight into the start of Thursday. T

he precipitation will probably end as quick bout of wet snow towards Thursday morning through the Thursday morning commute thanks to colder air moving in behind a departing, intensifying storm.

At least a slushy coating to 2 inches of snow is possible for most by 8 am Thursday, while 2 to 4 inches will be possible over the higher terrain north east of Binghamton.

The morning commute of Thursday could be at least somewhat sloppy and slick too so just be mindful of this when heading out early Thursday as temperatures drop to near and below freezing.

It will be colder and windy Thursday afternoon right into the weekend with scattered snow showers off Lake Erie and only a minor accumulation expected Thursday into Friday.

Meanwhile, feet of snow will pile up east of Lake Ontario in and around the Tug Hill thanks to heavy lake snow.

Late Friday night into Saturday we should contend with a bit more lake snow off Lake Ontario as winds shift into the northwest.

High temperatures drop back into the 20s by Friday and into the weekend. An additional minor accumulation of snow is expected later Friday night into Saturday from this, but no big snows are expected here in the Southern Tier.

Wednesday: Some rain showers to start the day will tend to taper during the afternoon for most. It stays mild with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday Night: Steadier, heavier rain develops near and after midnight from west to east and probably changes to snow towards daybreak Thursday. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Thursday: WINDY and colder with early snow tapering to scattered snow showers. Early high 33 but falling into the 20s during the day.

Friday: Brisk and even colder with scattered lake snow showers off Lake Erie. Highs in the low to mid 20s.

Saturday: Cold with occasional lake snow and still brisk. Highs in the low 20s.

Sunday: Intervals of sun and a few flurries possible. Highs in the low to maybe mid-20s.

Monday: Sun to clouds and not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

Tuesday: Some rain showers that may start as a mix through the first part of the morning. Highs in the low to mid 40s.