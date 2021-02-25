February 26 weather forecast: Cool and breezy

(Thursday, February 25th, 2021) A cold front cools the Southern Tier down Thursday. The chill is short lived though.

This weekend we’re back in the mid 40s!

A cold front has ushered in a colder air mass for Thursday. The colder air should trigger a little lake snow Thursday under some sun.

Highs will be around 30 and it is still rather breezy. Expect little to no accumulation and wind chills in the 20s.

We have quiet weather to round out the work week with some sunshine to boot.

The sunshine will help temperatures warm back into the mid to upper 30s Friday.

This quiet weather will be brief. Our next weather maker will usher in milder air to start the weekend.

But first, some wet snow Saturday morning. As our temperatures rise, snow will change to rain. Temperatures will rise well into the 40s Saturday afternoon. The wind will be gusty as well.

At this point, Sunday is looking mainly dry and still mild. However, there is a weak clipper system to our north and another low pressure system to our south.

The Southern Tier is right in the middle.

If one of these systems trends farther north or south, it will impact our weather. We’ll keep you posted on the latest.

A colder airmass is expected to bring a cool down early next week but uncertainty remains as to just how cold this airmass will be.

Thursday: A little lake snow possible in the morning, brisk and colder. Highs near 32. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Wind chills in the teens to near 20.

Thursday Night: A few flurries possible. Partly cloudy and colder. Lows near 20. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Friday: Some sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday: Some snow and or rain showers will develop in the morning and transition to all rain during the afternoon. Highs near 45.

Sunday: Mainly dry with a few rain showers possibly developing in the afternoon. Highs near 45.



Monday: Some morning snow but most of the day is looking dry and cloudy. High near 40.

Tuesday: Quiet but colder. Highs near 32.