(Friday, February 25, 2022) We’re closing out the week with snow and an icy mix. The weekend will start quiet but there is some more snow on the way.

A storm system has brought a bit of a sloppy mess Friday morning. Some sleet, snow showers, even possibly a little rain is possible this morning but don’t expect much more accumulation.

Precipitation eases to more scattered lake effect snow showers Friday afternoon into Saturday.

A cold front is dropping south through New York State on Sunday. While the day starts quiet, watch out for some snow squalls during the late afternoon and evening. Accumulations will be minimal but visibility and road conditions will change quickly.

The chilly air sticks around through the weekend, Saturday is the quieter of the two days.

High pressure is building in for the start of the work week. We see sunshine on Monday but it’s a cold day.

A clipper comes in on Tuesday to bring more widespread snow showers.

Friday: Snow and sleet possible this morning. The afternoon is quieter. High around 30. Wind: SE 6-18 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a snow shower. Lows in the low teens. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. Chilly. High upper 20s.

Sunday: Chance of snow showers in the evening. Snow squalls possible. High near 30.

Monday: Some sun. Cold. High around 20.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High mid 30s.

Wednesday: Chance of scattered snow showers. High low 30s.





Thursday: Some sun. High near 30.