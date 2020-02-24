February 24 weather forecast: Spring like weather

BINGHAMTON, NY – (Monday, February 24th 2020) Taste of spring continues into the start of the new week! Changes come later this week.

High pressure will slowly scoot away today into tonight, but we will have yet another spring like day under sun fading behind more afternoon clouds.

Highs will be well into the 40s to low 50s to start the new week!

A bit of rain works in late tonight into Tuesday with a weakening storm approaching from the southwest as highs will range from 40 to 45.

A more significant shot of rain should move in later Wednesday afternoon/evening and probably will end as wet snow Wednesday night thanks to colder air moving in behind a departing, intensifying storm.

At least a minor slushy accumulation of snow is possible for most Wednesday night, but several inches will be possible over the higher terrain north east of Binghamton.

The biggest questions for late Wednesday and Wednesday night are what track does the storm ultimately take and how quickly will the storm move away??

These two uncertainties will determine how much snow we see Wednesday night. At this time it doesn’t look like much.

Stay tuned.

Monday: Sun to clouds and unseasonably mild. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50.

Monday Night: Clouds thicken with a few rain showers possible towards morning. Low near 35.

Tuesday: A little rain is probable, but remaining mild. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Scattered showers become a steadier, heavier rain by the late afternoon or evening. Highs 45 to 50.

Thursday: Blustery and colder with scattered snow showers. High 33.

Friday: Brisk and even colder with scattered lake snow showers off Lake Erie. Highs in the low to mid 20s.

Saturday: Cold with a bit more lake snow around at times. Highs in the low 20s.

Sunday: Intervals of sun and a few flurries possible. Highs in the low to maybe mid-20s.