February 24 weather forecast: Milder temperatures

(Wednesday, February 24th, 2021) Temperatures are milder for the middle of the week. A cold front will cool the Southern Tier down for Thursday and Friday.

The chill is short lived though. This weekend we’re back in the 40s.

It will be breezy and milder with highs in the low 40s Wednesday.

The day starts dry but towards the early evening, a bit of rain develops.

This rain turns to snow after a cold front passes through Wednesday night.

Little to no accumulation is expected.

The cold front will usher in a colder air mass Thursday.

The colder air should trigger a little lake snow Thursday under some sun. Highs will be around 30 and it is still rathe breezy.

Sunshine and seasonable temperatures to end the week but milder for the weekend.

Wednesday: Breezy and milder with a bit of rain developing later in the afternoon. Highs near 45. Wind: SW 5-15 mph. Wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Rain changing to snow showers after midnight. Little to no accumulation expected. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind: NW 8-16 mph.

Thursday: A little lake snow possible, brisk and colder. Highs near 32.

Friday: Some sunshine. Highs near 35.

Saturday: Some snow and or rain showers will develop in the morning and transition to all rain during the afternoon. Highs near 40.

Sunday: Few rain showers developing in the afternoon. Highs near 42.



Monday: Chance of rain and snow. High near 42.

Tuesday: Colder with a chance of snow showers. Highs near 32.