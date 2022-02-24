(Thursday, February 24, 2022) It’s a quiet and chilly Thursday. We’re closing out the week with snow and an icy mix.

Thursday is quiet, but still chilly with highs only in the 20s.

It’s not as breezy as it was Wednesday, so the sunshine should feel nice.

Then, our next storm takes shape.

Expect snow to develop by midnight Thursday night.

The snow picks up overnight into Friday morning. At this point the track of the storm is very important, because it will determine if we stay all snow and at least 4-8”of snow or more.

Higher totals are more likely north and east of Binghamton.

Scenario number two is warmer air tries to nose in from the upper levels of the atmosphere.

This will change the precipitation over to sleet and freezing rain which in turn would greatly cut down our snow totals to just a couple of inches at best.

This is going to be most likely for areas south of Binghamton.

The Southern Tier is right on the fringe of this snow vs wintry mix debate. Regardless of what falls from the sky Friday, it’ll slow you down and make things slick and slippery.

The snow eventually eases to more scattered lake effect snow showers Friday afternoon into Saturday.

The chilly air sticks around through the weekend and even into the beginning of March.

Thursday: Chillier. Sun and clouds. High mid 20s. Wind: North 5-10 mph. Wind Chill: 15 to 20.

Thursday Night: Snow develops by midnight. Steady snow likely with an icy mix by dawn. A few inches of snow possible by sunrise. Lows mid to upper 20s. Wind: Light east.

Friday: Snow with a risk of a wintry mix at times. High around 30.

Saturday: Few snow showers, otherwise a mid of sun and clouds. Chilly. High mid 20s.

Sunday: Chance of snow showers. High near 30.

Monday: Some sun. Cold. High around 20.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High mid 30s.

Wednesday: Chance of scattered snow showers. High low 30s.