(Wednesday, February 23, 2022) Our fling with spring is long gone as we slip back into winter mode.

A cold front passed by Wednesday morning, and temperatures dropped quickly!

Most of the day will be spent in the 20s and 30s. But, it’ll feel closer to 10 degrees because of the gusty winds creating a wind chill.

A few lake effect snow showers may graze the Binghamton area from time to time..

Thursday is quiet, but still chilly with highs only in the 20s.

Then, our next storm takes shape.

Expect snow to develop by midnight Thursday night.

The snow picks up overnight into Friday morning.

At this point the track of the storm is very important, because its track will determine if we stay all snow and at least 3-6”of snow or more.

Scenario number two is the warmer air tries to nose in from the upper levels of the atmosphere and change the precipitation over to some sleet and freezing rain which would greatly cut down on our snow totals.

The Southern Tier is literally right on the fringe of this snow vs wintry mix debate.

Regardless of what falls from the sky Friday, it’ll for sure slow you down and make things slick and slippery

The snow eventually eases to more scattered lake effect snow showers Friday evening into Saturday.

The chilly air sticks around through the weekend and even into the beginning of March.

Wednesday: Temperatures turning colder and stay in the 20s and 30s all day. Few lake effect snow showers are possible, but little to no accumulation. Windy. Wind: WNW 15-25 mph. Wind Chill: 10 to 15.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Low mid teens. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Wind Chill: 5 to 10.

Thursday: Chillier. Sun and clouds. High mid 20s.

Friday: Snow with a risk of a wintry mix at times. High around 30.

Saturday: Few snow showers, otherwise a mid of sun and clouds. Chilly. High mid 20s.

Sunday: Chance of snow showers. High near 30.

Monday: Chance of snow showers. Cold. High around 20.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 30s.