February 23 weather forecast: Snow and rain mix expected

(Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021) Another system will bring yet another quick hit of snow Tuesday. Snow could mix in with rain in the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain seasonable or seasonably warm until the very end of the work-week.

A clipper system will dive into the area Tuesday with a slushy coating to an inch or two possible.

Highs will be in the 30s once again Tuesday.

It will be breezy and milder with highs in the low 40s and a bit of rain and snow is possible to end Wednesday afternoon as a cold front approaches.

The cold front will move through Wednesday evening and usher in a colder air mass later Wednesday night into Thursday.

The colder air should trigger a little lake snow Thursday under some sun. Highs will be around 30.

Sunshine and chilly to end the week but milder for the weekend.

Tuesday: Snow possibly mixed with rain during the afternoon. High near 35. Wind: SW 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20+ mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low near 30. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Breezy and milder with a bit of rain developing later in the afternoon. Rain may mix with snow in the hills. Highs near 42. Wind: SW 6-12 mph. Wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Thursday: A little lake snow possible, brisk and colder. Highs near 32.

Friday: Some sunshine. Highs near 32.

Saturday: Some snow and or rain showers will develop in the morning and transition to all rain during the afternoon. Highs near 40.

Sunday: Some sunshine. Highs near 42.



Monday: Chance of rain and snow. High near 42.