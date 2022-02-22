(Tuesday, February 22, 2022) Warm, windy, and rainy Tuesday before the wintry weather makes its return to the Southern Tier.

Tuesday is breezy and unseasonably mild with some rain developing mainly for the afternoon. Highs warm well into the 50s!

The warmth and rainfall will again bring the potential for ice jams and minor flooding, so keep an eye out for that.

A cold front passes by Wednesday morning. It’s going to be one of those days where we start mild in the 40s and 50s, but by the afternoon it’s much colder, windy, and a little snowy. The day will end in the 20s.

It stays cold through the end of the week.

Friday could get quite active again with the potential of snow. However, the exact track of this next storm is crucial in determining if the Southern Tier will have a period of an icy mix or not. We’ll keep you posted!

The chilly air sticks around through the weekend and even into the beginning of March.

Tuesday: Cloudy and mild. Rain develops by the afternoon and steady through the evening. Windy. High mid 50s. Wind: S 10-25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers. Breezy. Low mid 40s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Morning rain showers change to snow showers by the afternoon. Very windy. Temperatures start near 50 in the morning, but turns colder to around 30 by the afternoon. Wind: West 15-30 mph. Wind Chill: Around 10.

Thursday: Chillier. Sun and clouds. High mid 20s.

Friday: Snow with a risk of a wintry mix at times. High around 30.

Saturday: Few snow showers, otherwise a mid of sun and clouds. Chilly. High mid 20s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Snow showers later in the day possible. High near 30.

Monday: Chance of snow showers. Cold. High around 20.