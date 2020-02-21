February 21st weather forecast: Warming up over the weekend

(Friday, February 21st 2020) A nicer day across the Southern Tier Friday.

Look for lots of sunshine and it won’t be as cold as temperatures approach 30 degrees.

It will be a bit breezy and turn milder Friday into the weekend with sunshine to boot!

Highs will warm into the 30s Friday and Saturday and then probably into the 40s come Sunday. Enjoy!

It will likely stay unseasonably mild into the first part of next week too with a bit of rain possibly coming into the picture.

Friday: A bit breezy and not as cold with sunshine. Highs near 30.

Friday Night: Clear, seasonably cool. Low near 20.

Saturday: A good deal of sun, still a bit breezy and even milder. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday: Even milder with more sun. Highs in the low 40s.

Monday: A bit of rain is possible towards evening. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday: Some rain showers are still possible, but remaining mild. Highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a little rain and snow. Highs near 40.

Thursday: Blustery and turning colder with rain changing to snow. High 33