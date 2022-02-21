(Monday, February 21, 2022) There’s a little touch of spring in the air for a couple of days before we slip right back to the wintry weather by the end of the week.

We are even milder on Presidents’ Day.

Temperatures likely warm well into the 40s to possibly 50 degrees despite clouds ruling the sky.

It’s dry too, so Monday is definitely going to be your outdoor day.

It’s mostly cloudy and still mild Monday night with lows in the 30s once again across CNY.

A bit of snow and or a mix is possible near and north of Watertown with a glazing of ice and a coating to an inch or two possible across the North Country.

Tuesday is breezy and unseasonably mild with some rain developing mainly for the afternoon.

Highs warm well into the 50s!

The warmth and rainfall will again bring the potential for ice jams and minor flooding.

A cold front passes by Wednesday morning.

It’s going to be one of those days where we start mild in the 40s and 50s, but by the afternoon it’s much colder, windy, and a little snowy.

The day will end in the 20s.

It stays cold through the end of the week.

Friday could get quite active again with the potential of snow and a wintry mix of ice. We’ll keep you posted!

Monday (Presidents Day): Mostly sunny. Nice. High around 50. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low mid 30s. Wind: SE 3-6 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy and mild. Rain develops by the afternoon and steady through the evening. Windy. High mid 50s. Wind: S 10-25 mph.

Wednesday: Morning rain showers change to snow showers by the afternoon. Very windy. Temperatures start near 50 in the morning, but turns colder to around 30 by the afternoon. Wind: West 15-30 mph.

Thursday: Chillier. Sun and clouds. High mid 20s.

Friday: Snow with a risk of a wintry mix at times. High around 30.

Saturday: Few snow showers, otherwise a mid of sun and clouds. Chilly. High mid 20s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Snow showers later in the day possible. High near 30.