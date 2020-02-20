February 20th weather forecast: Coldest day of the week

(Thursday, February 20th 2020) It will be even colder today with areas of lake snow drifting in from the north during the late morning and afternoon.

It will be the coldest day of the week too. Milder times ahead though beyond today!

Today is the coldest day of the week with some limited lake snow probable at times from late this morning right into the afternoon.

A minor accumulation of a coating to an inch or two will be possible today, with locally higher amounts possible, especially across the Finger Lakes. Highs will be near 20 today.

It will be a bit breezy and turn milder Friday into the weekend with sunshine to boot!

Highs will warm into the 30s Friday and Saturday and then probably into the 40s come Sunday!

It will likely stay unseasonably mild into the first part of next week too with a bit of rain possibly coming into the picture.

Thursday: Lake effect snow showers developing and very cold with a coating to a couple of inches possible. Highs in the mid-teens to around 20.

Thursday Night: A few evening snow showers possible, especially in the evening. It will be cold too with lows between 5 and 10.

Friday: A bit breezy and not as cold with sunshine. Highs near 30.

Saturday: A good deal of sun, still a bit breezy and even milder. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday: Even milder with more sun. Highs in the low 40s.

Monday: A bit of rain is possible towards evening. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday: Some rain showers are still possible, but remaining mild. Highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a little rain and snow. Highs near 40.