BINGHAMTON, NY – Wednesday has the potential of reaching the low to mid 40s out ahead of our next cold front and a potentially impactful storm.

After sunset Wednesday some rain showers are forecast to develop. Wednesday night into Thursday is where things get tricky.

Thursday morning starts with a mix of snow and rain.

As the day goes on we’ll have a slow change over from the rain and mix to mainly snow.

Areas along and south and east of I-88 (northeast PA, the Catskills, and the Hudson Valley) have the best chance of accumulating ice from sleet and freezing rain.

Travel will be very difficult in these areas.

Meanwhile, cold air is helping the rest of the Southern Tier accumulate snow.

Thursday night the snow is expected to intensify to snowfall rates of 1-2” per hour. This will last through Friday morning.

Have a plan like making sure your car is equipped with a snowbrush and ice scraper, emergency kit, salt and ice melt for your driveway and sidewalks, and possibly a plan to work from home if the roads are too bad.

By Friday morning many of us would have accumulated an average of 6-12” of snow.

The farther north towards the Finger Lakes and Syracuse you go is where you’ll likely find the higher snow totals.

The snow will continue throughout the morning and taper to lighter snow showers during the afternoon.

It’s also much colder with highs in the 20s. Eventually the snow ends by sunset Friday evening.

Then, we are left with another cold Saturday as temperatures struggle to rise too much in the teens.

Sunday and next week appear to be more seasonable.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers developing after sunset. Mild. High mid 40s.

Wednesday Night: Rain and snow showers. Less than an inch of new snowfall. Lows in the low 30s. Wind: SE 3-8 mph.

Thursday: A mix of rain and snow with possible ice/freezing rain as well. Snow accumulation of a coating to 2” possible. A glaze of ice possible farther south and east. High mid 30s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Friday: Snow continues in the morning, tapers to lighter snow showers later in the day. 5-8” of snow possible. Colder. High low 20s.

Saturday: Some sun. Very cold. High low teens.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Milder. High near 30.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High low 30s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 30s.