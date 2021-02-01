February 1st weather forecast: more snow expected as storm continues

(Monday, February 1st, 2021) A nor’easter will impact the area through Tuesday with lingering lake effect around Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Have the shovels/snow blowers ready.

A nor’easter will be cranking up near the coast and will result in some occasional light snow much of Monday. Later Monday afternoon into Monday night, the snow will become heavy at times.

Snowfall rates could exceed 1 or 2 inches per hour at times near and after the evening commute. Be careful driving home this evening.

Roads will likely be snow covered and slick with very low visibility at times too.

Upwards of 2 to 5” of snow appears to be likely during the day Monday followed by another 3 to 6” Monday night.

Another 1 to 3” is likely Tuesday from the Nor’easter, and possibly another 1 to 3” of lake effect Tuesday night through Wednesday.

This will bring storm totals for portions of the Southern Tier over 12″.

The weather quiets down for Thursday and turns a bit milder with highs in the low 30s under some sun!

It will be turn brisk with a bit of rain possibly mixed with snow Friday with highs well into the 30s.

Turns colder come Super Bowl weekend.

Monday: Light snow becoming heavier after 2 or 3 pm. 2 to 5” of new snow is expected today. Highs near 25. Winds: ENE 6-18 mph. Wind chills 10 to 20.

Monday Night: Snow, heavy at times. Another 3 to 6” is expected with locally higher amounts. Lows in the teens to near 20.

Tuesday: Brisk with periods of light to occasionally moderate snow. Highs in the 20s.

Wednesday: Blustery with lingering lake effect snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

Thursday: Intervals of sun and a little milder. Highs in the low 30s.

Friday: Breezy and milder with a bit of rain and snow possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday: Colder with a lingering snow shower possible. Highs closer to 30.

Super Bowl Sunday: Looks colder with a chance of snow. Highs in the 20s.