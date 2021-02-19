February 19 weather forecast: Snow tapers off in the morning

(Friday, February 19th, 2021) Widespread snow tapers Friday morning. Some lake snow brings us into the weekend. Sunday is looking like the pick day! Temperatures are back to seasonable for much of next week.

Widespread snow is departing Friday morning.

Some snow showers are possible Friday evening but they will be light. Behind the system that brought us the snow is some colder air for this weekend.

Some lake effect will develop southeast of Lake Ontario Friday night into Saturday, but the bulk of lake effect snow will stay north of Binghamton.

Portions of Cortland, Tompkins and possibly Chenango counties could pick up a light accumulation. Outside of some snow showers Saturday it’s a bit breezy with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens.

High pressure will snuff out the lake snow during the day Sunday and provide some sunshine for all to end the weekend! With less of a wind and sunshine, temperatures should feel warmer than 30.

The weather remains active going into next week. Temperatures are getting warmer thus we expect systems to bring some snow possibly mixed with rain over the lower terrain Monday and Tuesday.

Friday: Snow showers as the morning progresses. Highs near 32. Wind: SE-W 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Cloudy with a few snow showers. Some lake snow developing north of Binghamton. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Blustery and colder with a few snow showers possible. Heavier lake snow will probably be north of Binghamton. Highs in the low 20s. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Some sunshine. Highs near 30. Wind: NW 4-8 mph.

Monday: Chance snow possibly mixed with a little rain over the lower terrain. Highs near 35.

Tuesday: Chance rain/snow. High near 35.

Wednesday: Mainly dry. Highs near 40.







Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 40.