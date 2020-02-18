February 18 weather forecast: Windy and milder today

(Tuesday, February 18th 2020) It will be a little messy to start today, but doesn’t last long as any snow/mix changes quickly to some rain between about 9 am and noon for most.

Turns colder with a little lake snow at times midweek.

A fast moving system coming in from the west will produce a quick shot of snow and a little mix early to mid this morning.

By late this morning most snow/mix will have changed to some rain showers which will taper to a few rain showers during the mid to late afternoon.

Roads could be a little slick and sloppy in spots, especially across the hills, but overall conditions should not be too bad for most.

It will be windy and turning milder today with highs getting up into the upper 30s to mid-40s for many.

It will turn colder with some limited lake snow probable at times Wednesday into Thursday.

Highs will be near 30 Wednesday and teens to near 20 Thursday.

Tuesday: Some snow/mix changing to some rain showers by the mid to late morning for most. Occasional rain showers will taper to a spotty shower or two to round out the day. It will be windy and milder with highs within a few degrees of 40.

Tonight: Turns a bit colder with a snow shower or two possible towards Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday: Colder and brisk with a little lake effect snow probably developing for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

Thursday: Lake effect snow showers and very cold with highs in the mid-teens to around 20.

Friday: Brisk and not as cold with some sunshine. Highs near 30.

Saturday: Some sun, still a bit breezy and even milder. Highs near 35.

Sunday: Pretty mild with a spotty rain/snow shower possible Highs in the upper 30s to around 40.

Monday: Intervals of sun fading behind more clouds later in the day. Pretty mild with highs around 40.