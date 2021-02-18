February 18 weather forecast: Storm #2 coming

(Thursday, February 18th, 2021) The next storm system will bring periods of light snow to the area today, especially in the afternoon and then steadier snow tonight.

This will likely lead to at least somewhat slick Friday morning commute.

The next storm is gearing up near the Appalachians and heading for the East Coast Thursday into Friday. This storm will provide widespread accumulating snow across the region.

The highest totals will be across the Poconos and Catskills where the steadiest, heaviest snow will fall overnight Thursday into early Friday. It looks like snow totals with this system, which quickly exits Friday morning, will average 2 to as much as 6” with the best chance of seeing 6” southeast of Binghamton.

Some lake effect will develop southeast of Lake Ontario behind this storm system Friday night into Saturday, but the bulk of lake effect snow will stay north of us. High pressure will snuff out the lake snow during the day Sunday and provide some sunshine for all to end the weekend!

The weather remains active going into next week. Temperatures are getting warmer thus we expect systems to bring some snow possibly mixed with rain over the lower terrain Monday and Tuesday.

Thursday: A touch of light snow is possible in the morning with a better chance of snow developing later in the afternoon into the evening. A coating to an inch or two is possible by 7 pm. High near 25. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Steadier snow likely. 1 to 4 inches is expected. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Light snow tapering to snow showers as the morning progresses. Highs in the upper 20s to maybe 30.

Saturday: Blustery and colder with a few snow showers possible. Heavier lake snow will probably be north of us up towards Syracuse during the day. Highs in the low 20s.

Sunday: Chilly with intervals of sun. Highs near 25.

Monday: Chance snow possibly mixed with a little rain over the lower terrain. Highs near 35.

Tuesday: Chance rain/snow. High near 35.

Wednesday: Breezy with a chance of a few snow showers. Highs in the low to mid 30s.